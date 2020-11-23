In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death‚ he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.

Waheed Murad was the only hero in the subcontinent after Dilip Kumar whose hairstyle and costumes were imitated. He was also an actor, filmmaker, and excellent screenwriter.

He had extraordinary abilities due to his charming impressions, attractive personality, soft voice, and acting while he is also considered a famous and influential actor in South Asia.