Legendary Pakistani film actor Waheed Murad is being remembered on his 37th death anniversary.

The ‘Chocolate Hero’ of Pakistan, passed away on 23rd November 1983, at 45 years of age. He was not only a gifted actor but also enjoyed quite a reputation as a director, producer, and scriptwriter.

Waheed Murad was born on 2nd October 1938 at the house of filmmaker Nisar Murad. Waheed Murad, an MA in English Literature from Karachi University, started his career with the 1962 film ‘Aulad’.