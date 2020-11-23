Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia to meet MBS, Pompeo: Israeli media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli media reports, Israeli officials have informed that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen, ‘flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom.

The meeting, which is not confirmed by KSA yet, is being called as a significant development in the series of peace deals between Arab states and Israel.

Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio on Monday said Mossad chief Yossi Cohen also attended the meeting, which was reportedly held in Neom on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Israeli daily Haaretz claims that according to aviation tracking data, a private jet had made a brief trip from Tel Aviv to Neom, where MBS and Pompeo had a scheduled meeting on Sunday.

Several flight-tracking websites showed that the plane was grounded for approximately two hours before it returned to Israel about half an hour past midnight.

Haaretz claims that it is the same private plane that Netanyahu has used several times for his visits to Russian President Vladimir Putin.