Pakistan’s first live digital Coke Fest 2020 kicks off, attracting almost half a million viewers!

Pakistan’s first ever live digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020, presented by Patari and Tapmad, opened on Saturday, 21st November 2020, attracting almost half a million viewers, with exciting performances by the rock band E-Sharp ft. Alicia Diaz, the absolutely unbelievable 9-year-old Pakistani rapper Kaky Thou$and ft. Asif Bali and the electro-pop sensation Abdullah Siddiqui.

Hosted by TV and Radio personality Dino Ali, Day-1 was the first of its unique show featuring live performances which were streamed live on Tapmad in over 10 countries.

The artist-line up of the much awaited Season 13 of Coke Studio will be revealed as the finale of Coke Fest 2020 on Day-3

featuring performances by the hip-hop duo of Young Stunners l, pop sensation Shamoon Ismail and rock legend Ali Noor, in a brand new avatar.

Indeed, while the spread of Covid-19 posed a complete halt to organizing live events or large public gatherings, Coca-Cola had the vision to onboard a concept brought to them by Zarlasht Faisal, CEO of Patari – a popular online music streaming platform in Pakistan, and Yassir Pasha of Tapmad – Pakistan’s leading on-demand video streaming platform, to create a unique and disruptive virtual experience offering engagement, musical performances and much more as a two-way interactive experience. In order to drive this, the teams engaged a first-of-its-kind digital eco-system; from live food deliveries by FoodPanda to live dissemination of merchandise by Bykea all the while bringing the best of the ideas together for a truly unique experience. Coke Fest 2020 is being directed live by Amaan Ahmed, from Uncut Studios.

#CokeFest2020, for many years has brought together Pakistan’s two biggest passions; music and food.

#CokeFest2020 has a long history of inviting music lovers to celebrate their love for music and food by hosting a number of upcoming artists and restaurateurs forming a winning combination. However, redefining the real experience and taking it to the virtual space with the same oomph and zest was the need of the hour. With big names like Coca-Cola Pakistan, Patari and Tapmad all coming together promising a first-of-its-kind interactive digital event – expectations are bound to skyrocket and set a new standard of experiencing entertainment in the new normal.

