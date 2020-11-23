PIA introduces flexible attendance timings for employees

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced “flexible timings” for its employees to mark their attendance with biometric machines. According to a notification issued by the national flag carrier’s chief human resources officer, the PIA management introduced flexible timings to prevent the employees from crowding around biometric machines. These timings will be effective from Monday (Nov 23). If any employee marks his/her attendance at 8am in the morning, he/she can leave at 4:30pm, the notification said, adding if one marks his/her attendance at 8:30am, he/she can sign out at 5pm. The minimum working hours that the airline’s staffers are required to observe are eight hours and 30 minutes.