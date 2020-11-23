Two-day Pakistan Economic Forum being held in the Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishembieve said a two-day Pakistan Economic Forum is being held in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek on 2nd December 2020, to boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on a sectoral basis, in which large number of Pakistani businessmen and industrialists would be participating. Kyrgyz Ambassador stressed the need for promotion of the historical bond of relationship between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan and said that both the countries needed to make efforts for boosting ties in every field, especially education, culture, trade, connectivity and industries. Kyrgyz Ambassador Erik Beishembieve expressed these views during his two days visit to Karachi where he had different meetings with Karachi industrialists including KATI, Brooks Pharmaceuticals, Revolt Motorbike Plant and Pelikan Knitwear delegations. While talking to the industrialists Erik Beishembieve said that despite the vast potential between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, bilateral trade is limited to 5million dollar adding that “Pakistan exports textile leather products and fresh fruits to Kyrgyzstan”, while Kyrgyzstan exports chemicals, dung and other halal animal skins and minerals to Pakistan.