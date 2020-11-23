Pakistan reports highest Covid-19 deaths in 4 months

Current agreement with IMF to be last one Asad UmarAmid coronavirus resurgence across the country, Pakistan reported 59 deaths on Sunday, the highest daily coronavirus toll in four months.

According to data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 38,983 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,665 people were declared Covid-19 positive. With another 59 coronavirus deaths, the country’s overall death toll has now hit 7,662, and the positivity rate recorded at 6.8% during the last 24 hours.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar took to Twitter on Sunday to share data showing how the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators have gone up over the last 15 days. He tweeted that Peshawar witnessed a 200 per cent increase in Covid-19 patients struggling for life on ventilators, Multan 200pc, Karachi 148pc, Lahore 114pc, and Islamabad 65pc. He said 70 per cent of ventilators earmarked for Covid-19 patients in Multan and Islamabad are occupied.

Sindh has reported 1,102 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the provincial tally to 163,329. Punjab has reported 22 fatalities from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 case tally has risen to 6,000 with the detection of 89 new cases in the last 24 hours. Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 20 fresh infections, taking its total cases to 4,526. Islamabad has recorded 392 coronavirus cases, down from 458 a day earlier.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 367 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours. Balochistan has reported 45 cases and three additional deaths.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has recovered from the novel coronavirus. However, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Safdar Awan has again tested positive for the novel coronavirus.