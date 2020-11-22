Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’s previous UK residence

Mom-to-be Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor. Frogmore was previously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private residential place and remains their UK residence. They moved to the place in April 2019, shortly after the birth of their son Archie. “Frogmore is a private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and any arrangements is a matter for them,” a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told People.

‘Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen. Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently,’ a source told The Sun

The source further mentioned that Meghan and Prince Harry were happy for it to be occupied by the latter’s first cousin and her family.

“Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen. Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the U.S. perhaps permanently,” a source told The Sun.

Eugenie and Jack were earlier residing in Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage in London. Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, on the other hand, just live a few miles away at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.