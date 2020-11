Pak vs NZ 2020 Fixtures, Squad, Timings

The Pakistan cricket team is currently touring New Zealand in December 2020 and January 2021 to play two Test and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. The Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship.

In August 2020, New Zealand Cricket confirmed that the tour was going ahead, and were working with their government to comply with biosecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. On 29 September 2020, New Zealand Cricket confirmed the full schedule of the tour. On 10 November 2020, Babar Azam was appointed captain of Pakistan’s Test side, replacing Azhar Ali.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c) Sohail Khan Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk, Tests) Zeeshan Malik Shadab Khan (vc, T20Is) Shan Masood Mohammad Abbas Muhammad Musa Shaheen Afridi Rohail Nazir (wk) Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Qadir Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Haris Rauf Fawad Alam Wahab Riaz Abid Ali Abdullah Shafique Azhar Ali Khushdil Shah Haider Ali Naseem Shah Faheem Ashraf Yasir Shah Danish Aziz Haris Sohail Amad Butt Hussain Talat Imran Butt Imam-ul-Haq Zafar Gohar Imad Wasim Mohammad Hafeez Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Hasnain

Fixtures