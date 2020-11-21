Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his visit to Kabul on Thursday was another step towards conveying Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan, a private TV channel reported.

In a series of messages posted on his Twitter timeline, the prime minister said that he had never believed in military solutions which is why he always believed that in Afghanistan peace would be achieved through political dialogue.

“After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity [and] trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans [and] Pakistanis,” he said.

He further said that their people in the tribal areas, who have suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, will especially benefit from peace and trade.

Imran Khan visited Kabul on Thursday where while addressing a press conference alongside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in the region.

After holding a one-on-one meeting between the two top leaders, PM Imran Khan showed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.

Pakistan would be happier over peace in Afghanistan and added that Islamabad played its role in peace talks. He also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the need to further strengthen economic ties between both the neighboring countries. He also thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for inviting him to visit Kabul.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Afghan peace process has entered final phase and negotiations are carried on in Doha as well. He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aiming to strengthen bilateral ties of Pakistan and Afghanistan as Islamabad will continue to assist Kabul for the establishment of peace.

The foreign minister detailed that they held important sittings with the Afghan leadership to discuss enhancing multilateral economic cooperation between both countries. During the visit, Islamabad and Kabul have also held delegation-level dialogues, he added. Earlier on Thursday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Pakistan apprised Afghanistan of its reservations regarding Indian-backed terrorism in the region.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the foreign minister had said Pakistan registered its stance on regional terrorism to Afghanistan with the substance on how India has been sponsoring terror networks. India has been trying to destabilize Pakistan by means of subversive and terrorist activities operated from the contiguous lands.

Both the countries pledged to never allow their lands to be used in and for terrorism activities, Shah said. We have concurred on Shared Vision, FM Qureshi had said while referring to a set of an agreed-upon discourse and understanding on how to eradicate terrorist activities from the region. “We will share Shared Vision with the media soon,” Qureshi said noting that with this vision, the neighbouring countries will not only further bilateral cooperation but will also end the menace of terrorism. Qureshi had said that President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan to continue adding to this mutual pledge.