Intricate case of terrorism and regional peace

The upsurge of violence in Afghanistan isendangering the future of complex peace process with every passing day. Despite many rounds of talks among the stake holders, no agreement could even be made on agenda of Doha dialogue. Afghan security forces though fail largely in fighting the violence but intermittently claim apprehensions of high profile targets. Horrifying Kabul university attack claimed by IS once again refreshed the deep wounds of Afghan masses who desperately await an end of the blood soaked game of violence. Surprisingly, Afghan Vice President Amar Saleh pointed fingers towards Taliban for Kabul university attack while the responsibility was claimed by the IS. It is not a first stance that Kabul government officials are blaming the opponents without admitting multiple follies on their part. Spokespersons of Kabul presidency, as a matter of routine, keep criticizing Taliban for subverting the peace process through violence and adopt a complaining tone towards Pakistan as well. Though the violence is constantly at rise in Afghanistan but assessments of Kabul government on this sensitive matter needs corrective review being contradictory to ground realities. When US inked a peace deal with Taliban earlier this year it was actually practical expression of mistrust on the performance of Kabul government. This deal appeared very close to the Afghanistan’s presidential elections which as usual concluded at a power sharing agreement between the winner Ashraf Ghani and the runner upAbdullah Abdullah. Split and differences in the ranks of Kabul government are the obvious reason of its weakness against much unified Taliban. Multiple representatives or alliesof Kabul presidency have varying goals and polls apart center of loyalties. Increased involvement of IS(DAESH) in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan’s complex arena after Taliban-US Doha deal has added more complications to already prevailing challenges.

Claims made by foreign minister and DG ISPR regarding Indian alarming sponsorship to anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits needs to be taken seriously by the international community

Violence under the banner of IS has created new hindrances in already stalled peace process. Continuation of terrorism in Afghanistan poses serious challenges to regional peace and carries many consequences especially for Pakistan. Islamabad desires an honorable return of more than three million refugees to their motherland Afghanistan which is not possible without durable restoration of peace. Contrary to this, large number of Afghanis daily gather at Pak embassy to seek visa amid their socio-economic compulsions. Huge influx of Afghanis has given birth to multiple security issues in Pakistan. While striving hard for economic survival, it becomes difficult for Pakistan to sustain the enormous load of millions of refugees. Besides this,porous nature of border has always been an advantage to the terroristsinfiltrating from Afghan side. This bitter fact cannot be denied so easily that all major terrorist attacks in Pakistan were master minded, supervised and executed by the terrorists enjoying the safe havens on Afghan soil. Pakistan cannot afford to lose what it earned so far in nerve breaking war against terrorism at the cost of precious blood and billions dollars’ economic losses. Rift among global players in regional arena has a definite impact upon Afghan peace. Pakistan, being a major affected neighbor, has to face multiple consequences of unrest in Afghanistan. Recent joint press conference by foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR has disclosed eye opening facts related to complex peace scenario prevailing in the region. IS(DAESH), involved in sabotaging the peace process in Afghanistan, is being activated in Pakistan by none other than Indian agencies. Claims made by foreign minister and DG ISPR regarding Indian alarming sponsorship to anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits needs to be taken seriously by the international community. However, this may not be possible until pursued on war footing at diplomatic front by the foreign office. Existence of eighty-seven terrorist training camps under RAW’s patronage on Indian and Afghani soil is something more than shocking. Creation of alliance among terrorist outfits comprising Baloch separatist and hardcore extremists coupled with heavy shelling at LoC clearly reveal that New Delhi is trying to entangle Pakistan simultaneously at three fronts of Baluchistan,ex FATA and Eastern borders. New Delhi’s strategic alliance with US has multiplied its concerns over CPEC which can be easily deciphered from its aggressive posturing at LAC, LoC and ultra-coercive manipulations in Afghanistan. This is very obvious that Afghanistan’s peace can never be restored single handedly by Pakistan specially once America’s major strategic partner India continues to patronize the hardcore terrorist outfits like Daesh, TTP, BLA and their multiple splinter groups. Under prevailing scenario, Afghanistan has become arena of global and regional stakeholders. Pakistan has rightly exposed Indian deep involvement with hardcore terrorist outfits who are playing havoc with the peace and stability of entire region. Any move or terrorist action poised to sabotage CPEC will be a matter of joint concern for Beijing and Islamabad. Though, challenges are increasing rapidly on many accounts but a clarity is also emerging about linkage of regional peace with ongoing turf war between global players.Peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders which should not be diverted exclusively on the shoulders of Islamabad. All verbal claims of US, about peace efforts in Afghanistan, will prove hollow if Washington continues to turn a blind eye on Indian terror sponsoring acts.

Pakistan has to plead an intricate case at international forums about state sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, ceasefire violations at LoC, Indian patronage vis- a- vis fundingto terrorist outfits like Daesh and meaningful inaction of FATFon Indian terror financing.

Writer is a freelance and can be reached at [email protected]