Masood terms UNSG’s call for peace sans Kashmir meaningless

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called upon the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to use his influence for the cessation of the massacre of innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and halt of illegal settlement of hundreds of thousands of Hindus in the disputed territory.

Expressing his reaction over the ceasefire appeal made by the UN Secretary-General to the people and groups involved in conflicts across the world, the president said the appeal for peace and tranquility without any reference to Kashmir was incomplete and meaningless, AJK President office said. “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must make an appeal to Indian occupation forces to stop killing Kashmiris in IIOJK. Without mentioning Kashmir, his call is incomplete,” Masood said.

The president said that eight million people of IIOJK have been besieged by about one million Indian troops for the last 14 months.