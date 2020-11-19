Self-Determination Rally against Indian Occupation in Kashmir

A sit-in protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights against Indian oppression, barbarism and demand for right to self-determination from the United Nations.

A large number of citizens on Thursday participated in the anti-India protest sit-ins and the right to self-determination rally.

People in the protest were chanting slogans for freedom. “Go Modi Go Back & Go India Go Back” we’re among the main slogans.

Despite heavy rains, large number of leaders of political and religious parties, women, elders, children and youth were present.

Speakers on the occasion said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is a unity whose future will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through referendum.

Speakers said that India has imposed war on the citizens living on the ceasefire line after the oppression in the occupied valley.

They lamented that Youths are being killed in occupied Kashmir.

People were of the view that by eliminating the state subject, Jammu and Kashmir domiciles have been issued to 2.2 million Indian citizens in Kashmir.

“These cruel actions of India have posed a serious threat to the Muslim identity of the state.” they added.

The speakers said that a dark cloud is hovering over the unity, identity and future of the state.

In these most difficult circumstances, the citizens of Azad Kashmir cannot remain silent.

People across the state will fight any kind of aggression by India.

The speakers called on the United Nations to take steps to fulfill the promises made to the Kashmiri people.

The speakers added that international human rights organizations Amnesty International and Asia Watch should play a role in exposing India’s terrorist activities.

Sheikh Aqeel Ur Rehman, Mushtaq UL Islam, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Abu Ali Rizwan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Abdul Aziz Alvi, Haved Ahmed Mughal, Qazi Shahid Hameed, Sharafat Hussain Malik, Maulana Ateeq ur Rehman Danish, Khawaja Shafiq Ahmed, Syed Arshad Bukhari, Sajjad Anwar Abbasi, Zahid Ul Qamar, Maulana Zahid Asri, Siddique Dawood, Chaudhary Asif Yaqoob, Abdul Hameed Lone, Maulana Manzoor UL Hassan Qazi, Syed Manzoor Shah, Shaukat Ganai advocate, Noor Ullah Qureshi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Nizami, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Shagufta Noreen Kazmi, Abida Begum and others also addressed on the occasion.