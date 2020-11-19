Salman Khan isolates himself after his staff members test coronavirus positive

After Salman Khan’s personal driver and two staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the actor has isolated himself at his home. He has decided to remain in isolation for the next 14 days along with his entire family to break the chain of contamination in case any of them had been affected by the virus. The staff members of the star have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and are being treated for the virus.

SALMAN KHAN IN ISOLATION WITH FAMILY

As soon as Salman Khan got to know about his staff members testing positive for coronavirus, he made sure they get the required medical assistance. The actor also went into isolation along with his family members for 14 days. A grand celebration on the occasion of Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s wedding anniversary was scheduled in the coming days. However, the event stands cancelled given the current situation.

SALMAN’S STAY AT PANVEL FARMHOUSE

In March, after PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Salman Khan quarantined himself with his family in his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor not only chilled with his family members and friends at the farmhouse, but also indulged in farming. He also released many songs and coronavirus awareness videos from the farmhouse.