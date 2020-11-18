Science Diplomacy Web Page launched by the Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry has launched the Science Diplomacy Web Page. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood presided over the ceremony and launched the web page.

The web page will help enhance global science diplomacy and international scientific cooperation, and will help bring together global efforts for science and technology. It will let the world know about the inventions and advances in science and technology in Pakistan, and will serve as a hub for providing information on science, technology and inventions.

A portal has been set up for experts abroad and Pakistanis, which is intended to create an axis of creative minds.

Embassies abroad will contact this talent with the help of the information found on the web page.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took the initiative of science diplomacy in 2018. This step was taken on the role of science, technology in solving problems and achieving sustainable development goals in the world.

A new action plan was also launched in the Science Diplomacy Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Action Plan focuses on issues related to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The purpose of the Action Plan is to build partnerships and pave the way for cooperation to achieve these goals.