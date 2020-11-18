RCCI CPEC-CARs business conference in Gwadar ends on a high note

A three-day business conference on CPEC Central Asia organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Gwadar ends on a high note.

The moot was organized to explore trade and investment opportunities in Gwadar and to cement trade ties and linkages with Central Asian countries. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address assured full support to the business community and lauded RCCI’e efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and provide platforms to explore new destinations for possible investment and trade ties with central Asian countries. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is undoubtedly a game changer project. The benefits of CPEC are not limited to any city or province, but its dividends are for the whole region, he added. With the completion of this project, Balochistan will become a hub of economic and trade activities and thus the dream of becoming a new Pakistan very soon will be realized, he said.

Earlier, RCCI President in his address said that the Rawalpindi Chamber understands that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the entire region, especially for Pakistan, and will pave the way for enhancing linkages with Central Asian countries.

During the three-day conference representatives from Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority made presentations on key topics and also on-the-spot visits of ongoing development projects. He said that the chamber has always taken the lead in many matters. We want the business community to play its full role. Ambassador of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan also attended the moot.

Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former President Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman Gwadar Conference Muhammad Badar Haroon, members of the executive committee and members of the chamber were also present on the occasion.