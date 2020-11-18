OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY 2020

Today, OPPO INNO DAY 2020 themed “Leap into the Future” was held in Shenzhen. Against the backdrop of the Internet of Experience, OPPO put forward “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” and “virtuous innovation”, unveiling for the first time the “3+N+X” technology development strategy. At the event, OPPO also debuted the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR application.

With “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” in mind, OPPO Affirms 3+N+X Technology Development Strategy

At OPPO INNO DAY 2020, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, pointed out that OPPO is determined to pursue virtuous innovation and create more great products through its 3+N+X technology development strategy. OPPO believes in “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” that the purpose of corporate innovation should be people.

Tony Chen said, “OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life. Accordingly, we decide to set forth the 3+N+X technology development strategy for OPPO’s long-term development.”