Govt to appoint Naeem Bokhari as Chairman PTV

The federal government has decided to appoint Naeem Bukhari as chairman PTV Board.

Wasim Raza and Asghar Nadeem Syed names have also been suggested in the cabinet quarterly summary.

According to sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suggested the federal cabinet to keep the composition of the PTVC Board to eight members, with three independent members. The ministry also forwarded a panel of nine candidates against the positions of three independent directors.

In addition, sources said, the ministry proposed that Shahzada Naeem Bokhari, a prominent lawyer and anchorperson, should be nominated as the PTVC board chairman.

Other candidates for independent members include Muhammad Ayaz Kalyar, Aamir Malik, Syed Waseem Raza, Syed Sajjad Hasan Jafri and Arshad Hasan, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Faisal Qureshi and Ayesha Tammy Haq.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court had set aside chairman PTVC and the other board of directors from the private sector. It issues a judgment on September 12, 2020, to remove members from the private sector except for the board’s ex-officio members.