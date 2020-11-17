Nora Fatehi gets a whole lot of love from Japan, shares video of fans dancing to ‘Naach Meri Rani’

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi continues to impress her fans with her dancing skills and her latest music video – ‘Naach Meri Raani’ – with pop sensation Guru Randhawa has created a storm online.

In India, the song got a whole lot of love from all Nora and Guru’s fans, but their popularity is not only limited till here. A video shared by the dancing sensation proves that she has an immense fan following in Japan too.

Nora Fatehi has shared a video of her fans from Japan dancing to ‘Naach Meri Raani’ and she is mighty impressed. She shared a sneak peek of their act on her Instagram stories.

‘Naach Meri Rani’ is a foot-tapping number in which Nora plays a robot that grooves to Guru Randhawa’s tunes

‘Naach Meri Rani’ is a foot-tapping number in which Nora plays a robot that grooves to Guru Randhawa’s tunes.

The video has been choreographed by Bosco Martis, while the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa along with Nikhita Gandhi. ‘Naach Meri Rani’ marked Nora and Guru’s first collaboration and it turned out to be a big hit.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is a social media sensation and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kamariya’, ‘O Saki Saki’ and ‘Garmi’ to name a few.