PTI couldn’t win majority despite ‘rigging’ in GB election: Maryam

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the PTI won a few seats in Sunday’s Gilgit Baltistan polls through ‘rigging’, ‘bullying’, and with the help of turncoats.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said PTI failing to cement a clear majority in the northern region is a “shameful defeat” for the incumbent government. “This defeat is a telling sign of what the future has in store.”

Maryam said the ruling party was unable to secure a majority despite using state machinery and with the help of turncoats, adding that the people of GB have no confidence in the PTI.

Her sentiments were echoed by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbas who said the federal government had “stripped GB of its powers”.

Likening the GB polls to 2018 general elections, the PML-N leader sid Sunday’s election were rigged.

PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a press conference Monday alleged that ruling PTI ministers influenced the GB elections and took part in the election campaign till last day violating the elections code of conduct.

“Six candidates of PML-N have given other parties tickets scientifically,” he added.

The former prime minister said: “Elections were supposed to be held on August 15 but after three months the results are in front of you.”

“Gilgit Baltistan stopped from taking their own decisions in elections” he claimed.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it is shameful that with all the government machinery and powers, the ruling party did not manage to gain a simple majority.

“We have learnt nothing and now trying to impose non-representative government in the GB. This sort of government will never be able to deliver,” PML-N senior leader said. He claimed: “People of GB are fed up with the PTI.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced he would join the protest of Gilgit-Baltistan people shortly as PPP elections have been stolen.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the first high profile leader who landed much before any other political head of other parties. PPP Chairperson reached Gilgit Baltistan on October 21 and arranged a marathon of large public rallies and small scale corner meetings in a bid to mobilize the voters in strategically-located mountainous Gilgit Baltistan.

On the polling day November 15, the snowfall and rain also coincided in some areas but voter’s turnout remained encouraging amid the presence of local, national and international election observers.

Sindh Information Minister reacting to the Gilgit Baltistan 2020 general elections results: “Despite using the entire state machinery, spending billions of rupees to buy votes, using religious cards, and committing the worst forms of fraud, still PTI is not in a position to form a government alone. This is the decision that the zealous people of GB gave in favour of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran also tweeted: “Selected is rejected.”

On the other hand, federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood in a tweet earlier said: “Let me make a prediction. PPP and PML-N will claim the GB election to be unfair in constituencies they lose and very fair where they win. Get ready for this charade folks.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief and President of opposition alliance PDM Fazlur Rehman Monday said they can bring the anti-government movement to Islamabad after December 13 with full political force.

Pakistan Democratic Alliance gathering in Lahore on December 13 will culminate a series of public gatherings held by the opposition alliance against the incumbent government and the opposition alliance is yet to determine and agree upon the future course of action regarding their campaign to unseat the incumbent government form the power.

Last year too, JUI-F had held anti-government rally and sit-in in the federal capital that was ended without bearing any fruit for the party.

Talking to a news channel Fazl said as the pressure of public is mounting continuously, they (the opposition alliance) would not hesitate even using the option of resignations from the assemblies.

Fazl vowed that PDM’s Peshawar rally would be the biggest ever and said they continue breaking their own records (for holding huge public gatherings).

The PDM will to hold a public gathering on November 22 at Dilzak chowk in Peshawar. Earlier, the PDM has held public gatherings in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. After Peshawar, PDM is scheduled to hold a public gathering in Multan on November 30 and then their last stop will be the provincial capital of Punjab Lahore on December 13. The PDM president claimed that PM Imran Khan has been rejected by the people of the country. Fazl said after holding public gatherings in the major cities all around the country, the PDM has two options to ponder for.