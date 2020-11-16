Wanted to marry Juhi but her father rejected my proposal: Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has told that he wanted to marry veteran actress Juhi Chawli but her father rejected the proposal. While wishing Juhi on her 53rd birthday, Salman Khan revealed that he liked the actress very much. “I asked her father if he will let her get married to me. He said no,” the actor told. It is to be mentioned here that Juhi had secretly perfomed marriage with Jay Mehta at the peak of her career. They have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun. In an interview earlier this year, Juhi had said that she kept the news of her marriage secret because she was afraid of losing her career just when she had kind of got there.