India conspiring against CPEC to damage Pakistan’s economy: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said India was hatching conspiracies to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it desires economic instability in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated, “We have to foil nefarious designs of India by maintaining unity in our ranks”. He, however, added that the whole nation was united against evil intentions of the enemy. The enemy is planning to create law and order insecurity in our country, he stated. India established terrorists training camps and is spending Rs 80 billion to damage CPEC, he added. “We have reports that India could resort to terrorism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. India is constantly violating UN charter, Geneva Convention and UN Security Council Resolution- 1373 (2001),” Qureshi said and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for highlighting Indian state sponsored terrorism in their Tweets.

Responding to a question on any chance of atomic war between Pakistan and India, foreign minister observed that India was well aware of Pakistan’s capabilities. He, however, urged the world to take notice of circumstances in the region. He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to put evidences of India’s state sponsored terrorism before the world at different forums.

To another question, Qureshi stated that Pakistan did not make any delay in presenting evidences of Indian sponsored terrorism at international forums. Pakistan had also discussed evidences at diplomatic level. He, however, added that Pakistan had irrefutable evidences about involvement of India in terrorism activities.

About Afghan peace process, he stated that peace in Afghanistan was linked to peace in Pakistan and vice versa.

About PDM public meetings, Qureshi stated the opposition parties should demonstrate responsibility as India was trying to create unrest in the country. “It is duty of government to manage security of people as well as political leaders. However, opposition should also understand conspiracies of enemy,” he said. “Earlier the opposition was demanding immediate lockdown and strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs. Now, the second wave of dangerous coronavirus resurfaced and the opposition should perform responsible role. Masses should not take coronavirus lightly,” he advised.

Terming the opposition’s rhetoric of ending the incumbent government by January as merely a wish, Qureshi said that opposition was in state of confusion. Sometime, it criticizes establishment and sometime, it seeks relief from it. The parties in PDM have no unanimous stance, he added. “Upon Karachi incident, one political party expressed satisfaction while the other party showed dissatisfaction. Similarly, many in PML N did not agree with narrative of their leadership,” he stated.

About Opposition allegation of pre-poll rigging in GB, Qureshi stated, they had sought suggestions from Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in two different sessions, for ensuring GB elections process highly transparent but they did not respond. Qureshi added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in complete favour of transparent elections and maintaining people’s confidence in elections process. The secretaries of different departments in South Punjab Secretariat are fully empowered as rules of business were amended.

To another question about Joe Biden, Qureshi stated that US president-elect had complete understanding of foreign affairs of South Asia especially Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. However, Pakistan will continue to convey its point effectively before new administration of US.