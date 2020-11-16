Winter sets in as many cities receive snowfall and rain

The long-awaited winter set in after many cities across Pakistan received snowfall and rain on Sunday.

People in parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been greeted with the first snowfall and rain of the season further dropping temperatures and introducing chill in the air as the voters lined up outside polling stations to cast votes in the third GB general elections on Sunday.

Snowfall and rain continued all day long on Sunday. Snowfall has also disrupted the polling process in Gilgit as voters have to brace against the first snowfall of the season to cast their vote.

In Astore-II, constituency no 14, due to snowfall the voter turnout is grim as they face difficulties to reaching the polling stations. The snowfall continued in upper parts of Astore including Qamari, Manimarg, Chillam Ghasat, Sikmal, Mil Malik Rupal, Daskhraima and Chillam.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also received rain on Sunday morning. Many areas in Rawalpindi were giving a look of pond due to the continuous rain. Several other cities in Punjab have also received rain with people in Lahore were waiting for the rain forecast to become true.

After a long dry spell, a westerly started affecting different parts of western, north-western and northern parts of the country resulting in the first rain and snow of this winter season.

According to the Meteorological Office, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday morning.

In Swat, snowfall is continuing in upper parts where Mahodand received 3ft snowfall while Malam Jabba, and other areas also received 3ft snowfall.

Due to first snowfall on hilly areas, the westerly wave also reached upper and central parts of Punjab including Lahore and other cities where temperature further fell. The Met Office has predicted rain on Sunday and on Monday in the provincial capital.

In Shangila hills, rain continued on Sunday while mountains received the first snowfall of the winter. The tourist spots of Shangla include Shangla Topa and Yakh-Tangi is also receiving severe snowfall.

The Karachiites are witnessing a chilly morning as chilly winds began in the port city while the temperature may likely reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Lower Dir was in the grips of an extreme cold weather on Sunday after experiencing what was said to be record rain and snowfall that continued for a second day. Up until Saturday, three feet of snow was recorded in Mahodand and two each in Kalam, Malam Jabba and adjoining areas.

While many tourists were said to have flocked to the area to experience the beautiful scenes, there were reporters of six people, including cattle, being trapped in the snow at Ganshan Sar.

Earlier this year, on March 7, in what was a continuation of an extreme cold weather from late last year, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government declared a week-long Extreme Weather Emergency as torrential rains wreaked havoc across the province. At least 17 people were killed and 38 injured in rain-related incidents across K-P. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) report, issued the day the emergency was imposed, said that at least 57 houses caved and majority of deaths were caused due to house-collapse incidents.

In order to provide shelter and food to the citizens during the cold wave, expected to continue for the next seven days, the provincial government invoked power under Section 16(A)(i) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Act 2010 to declare weather emergency from March 7 to 14.