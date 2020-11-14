Jabberwock Ventures, parent company of Cheetay, announced that Michael Wang, Founder and CEO of The Giving Tree Asset Management, has joined its Board of Directors.

Commenting on the appointment, Majid Khan, CEO, Cheetay said: “We are very excited to welcome Michael to the Jabberwock Board. Given his wealth of experience in the consumer technology space, Michael will be a tremendous asset to the Board and have a powerful impact on our future growth.”

Wang brings with him fifteen years of experience in executive leadership and active portfolio management across many sectors. He was the Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at the Cypress Funds, an LA-based equity fund. Previously, Wang was a founding Principal and the Generalist Head at Tourbillon Capital and helped grow the alternative asset management firm to $2B before leaving to lead Cypress Funds. Prior to Tourbillon, he spent 5 years as a senior analyst at SAC Capital.

“I have invested in some of the best and fastest growing technology and eCommerce companies in the world over the past decade and the potential to build world-class businesses in these sectors in Pakistan is one of the best investment opportunities I have seen in my investment career. I have known Majid for a long time and am convinced that Jabberwock will dominate these sectors in Pakistan so it’s very exciting to be able to join the team just as we begin to execute on our vision to create eCommerce penetration and conversion in Pakistan and make Jabberwock the first homegrown unicorn in the country,” said Wang.

“Pakistan is one of the largest untapped markets in the world in terms of eCommerce penetration. One of my key goals at Jabberwock is to educate foreign investors on the vast array of possibilities created by Pakistan being generally overlooked by the international investment community and thereby bringing a sizeable amount of foreign investment into the country. We’re already achieving significant success in this regard as we are in the process of raising a Series B round at Jabberwock.”

The award-winning investor, Michael Wang was named one of Institutional Investor’s Hedge Fund Rising Stars in 2016. During his leadership, Cypress Funds was awarded the best U.S. equity fund under $1bn in 2018 by the HFM U.S. Performance Awards which showcases top-performing hedge funds. He started his career in investment banking with Citigroup and has a BS in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Cheetay is Pakistan’s largest and fastest growing NOW-Commerce platform that operates in more than ten cities and across multiple verticals. The company’s vision is to lead Pakistan’s tech revolution by developing and harnessing local talent while improving the lives of countless Pakistanis by creating employment opportunities in the country. Cheetay is proudly committed to driving significant social impact especially in areas like women empowerment, environment protection, the digitization of the economy and local SME business enhancement.