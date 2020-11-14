INDIAN STATE SPONSORSHIP OF TERRORISM & DESTABILIZATION IN PAKISTAN

As FM already highlighted that India embraced all terrorist organizations soon after they were uprooted from Pakistan, I shall cover the details of Indian machinations for Pakistan’s destabilization and economic coercion by presenting evidence in the domains of funding terrorism, weapons and equipment support to terrorists, terrorist training and terrorist activities.

The recent upsurge in violence in Pakistan is a direct consequence of Indian’s intensified engagements with all brands of terrorists, sub-nationalists and dissident’s operating against Pak. After unification of TTP with its breakaway factions (JuA and HuA) in August 2020

India is endeavouring to establish a consortium of TTP with proscribed dissident orgs of Balochistan (BLA, BLF & BRA) which are already united under the banner of BRAS (Baloch Raaji Aajoie Sangar) constituted in 2018. Indian intelligence officer named Col Rajesh (employed at Indian Embassy in Afghanistan) is the master planner and the letter in Dari reveals that he has already held four meetings with commanders of these terrorist organizations to synergize their efforts and upscale terrorist activities in metropolitan cities (Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar) in November and December 2020.

It has also been revealed that Indian intelligence agencies are trying to establish Pakistan’s linkage with ISIS by creating “Daesh-e-Pakistan”. Recently, 30 Indian Daesh militants were relocated from India to various camps along Pakistan-Afghanistan border by 2 Indian intelligence agencies operatives. These militants were handed over to DAESH Commander Shiekh Abdul Rahim alias Abdul Rehman Muslim Dost.

After highlighting the recent Indian anti-Pak manoeuvres, now I will unfold the complete picture of Indian terrorism sponsorship by exposing the nexus of Indian intelligence agencies with terrorist organizations for financing, training and perpetrating terrorist activities inside Pakistan and the region.

First Funding Terrorism

Un-contrivable evidence reveals that, Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders have become hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan. We have verifiable evidence of terrorists funding by India, some of which you will see today: –

• Indian Ambassadors in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities. In one such instance, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Indian Consular in Jalalabad had detailed discussions with collaborators to provide financial support to TTP and dissident Baloch elements.

RAW is financing its frontmen in third countries. RAW made two transactions to its cut-out to promote terrorism in KP. Both transactions have been made through Indian Banks: $ 28,000 was transferred by Punjab Bank India the second transaction of $ 55, 851 was made by Mr Manmeet (an Indian national) from Indian Bank, New Delhi, which was received by Afghanistan International Bank. On another occasion, RAW while using Indian Embassy in Afghanistan held a number of meetings with TTP Commanders. The letter in Dari reflects that India paid $ 820,000 to TTP leadership through its collaborators.

For sabotaging of CPEC, India raised a militia of 700 persons to undertake terrorism in Balochistan. A commission comprising 24 members was created which included 10 RAW operatives. $ 60 Mn dollars were dedicated for this force.

Indian Embassy had regularly been paying handsome amounts to sub-nationalists under the garb of humanitarian assistance work and Balochistan projects; corroborating evidences of four transactions of US $ 23.35 Mn are held with us, however, one evidence is presented in which $ 5 Mn were given to a sub-nationalist to cause unrest in Balochistan.

Confessional statement of Sarfraz Merchant and Tariq Mir revealed that Altaf Hussain Group (AHG) used to be funded by RAW through two Indian companies (JVGT and Paras Jewellery); evidences of transfer of $ 3.23 Mn from RAW are held.

Coming over to Weapons and Equipment Support to Terrorists by India*

Besides terrorists funding, India has also been rendering support to various entities through provision of weapons, ammunition and IEDs:

Recently, a RAW sponsored network of 6 x terrorists has been unearthed which has linkages with attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (29 June 2020) and is also involved in delivery of suicide jackets to various terrorists groups operating in Pakistan besides undertaking terrorist activities. Two RAW frontmen (Abdul Wahid and Abdul Qadir) along with four terrorists (Afghan nationals) have been exposed. Network is also involved in target killing of Ulema, Police officials and notables. RAW was paying them handsome amounts (suicide – PKR 10 Mn, VBIED – PKR 10 Mn, IED – PKR 1 Mn and target killing – PKR 1 Mn) for undertaking terrorist activities. Security forces have also intercepted huge cache of suicide jackets, IEDs, explosives, weapons & ammunition.

We also have the evidence of RAW providing weapons, ammunition and IEDs to TTP Commanders. The letter in Dari reads that TTP leaders after collecting the weapons reached back their safe locations after crossing the border into Pakistan.

RAW agent was found involved in motivating the tribals in KP to send fighters in Afghanistan for training. The letter in Dari reflects that RAW handler also delivered IEDs and weapons in the bordering areas of Waziristan during his visit.

India has also been providing weapons and ammunition to Altaf Hussain Group; weapons worth $ 0.62 Mn were provided to AHG on one such occasion. Confessional statement of Ajmal Pahari validates it.

Terrorists Training by India

evidence of presence of multi-purpose base camps which are being utilized by India for training, harbouring and launching of terrorists into Pakistan. Indian intelligence agencies are managing 87 such terrorists’ camps out of which 66 are located in Afghanistan whereas 21 are located in India.

Former Indian Ambassador and an Indian Army General visited Baloch militant training camp in Haji Gak area in Afghanistan. The letter in Dari reads that the camp housed 150 militants. English translation of the letter is also shown.

At another instance India paid $ 30 Mn to establish a camp in area of Sarhad Leva Kandhar for dissidents of Balochistan. The letter in Darri language narrates that RAW was responsible for provision of weapons and ammunition for which four helicopters were also utilized.

Ajmal Pahari confessed that India had established four training camps for AHG militants at Deradhun, Haryana, in North and North-East India. While the training duration varied from 15 days to 4 months, it was confirmed that 40 AHG terrorists had received training at India who used to travel to New Delhi through a third country.

Terrorist Incidents

to highlight few terrorist incidents whose investigations have validated RAW’s direct involvement.

BLA and BLF launched an attack at PC Hotel at Gawdar on 11 May 2019 in which 4 terrorists were killed whereas 5 innocents were martyred.

RAW officer Anurag Singh planned the attack wherein $ 0.5 Mn were allocated by RAW for the attack.

The attacker Hamal Nawaz used an Afghan phone no (+93794087914) and he was in contact with an Indian phone number (+916396067562) during the attack.

The attack was masterminded by Dr Allah Nazar (DAN) and Aslam Achoo. Both the individuals have travelled to India on fake Afghan passports.

Aslam Achoo remained admitted in Indian hospital while he travelled under the cover name of Abdul Hamid. His passport having double entry visa stamped by India

DAN also travelled to India on fake documents under the cover name of Haji Nabi. DAN is the main conduit between various BSNs and the RAW handlers. 17 audio clips of his conversations with RAW handlers while discussing the future operations validate his undeniable connection with RAW. DAN receives instructions from an officer of Indian intelligence agency.

The investigations of attack on Agriculture University in Peshawar of 26 October of 2017 led to masterminds of APS attack.

RAW had hired three facilitators for planning the attack on Agriculture University including Malik Faridoon who was also involved in planning of APS attack. Malik Faridoon soon after the APS attack, went to Indian Consulate in Jalalabad to celebrate.

He also visited India for medical treatment in 2017 where he remained admitted in Primus Hospital. His name in patient list, pictures with hospital attendant and RAW handler Amarjit Singh validate his connections with RAW.

The attackers of Agriculture University were in contact with various Afghan numbers during the attack and live-streamed the videos to their handlers, which were uploaded from Afghan IP addresses.

While meetings of Altaf Hussain with RAW’s Chief Mr Ajit Chetorvedi and Mr Vikram Soouthe were validated by Sarfraz Merchant as well as Muhammad Anwar in their statements, recently, security forces have discovered RAW affiliated sleeper cell in Karachi. 13 individuals of the gang have been apprehended and produced in Anti-terrorist court whereas Mehmood Siddiqui, the main accused who was operating this network, is absconder and residing in India. Two JITs have been constituted and investigations are underway.

On 11 May 2020, Peshawar police became victim of an IED attack, which resulted in injuries to 2 police personnel and 3 others. The attack was masterminded by two RAW frontmen (Noor Muhammad and Zabih Ullah) who were found operating from Indian consulate in Jalalabad. The busting of network has averted planned future attacks on some important locations. In June 2020, three RAW frontmen (Haji Habib Ullah, Haji Aziz Ullah and Haji Bedar) employed by Indian consulate in Jalalabad tasked 6 JuA terrorists (three Pakistanis and three Afghan nationals) in Pakistan to identify important personalities for target killings. Network has remained involved in various target killings in Peshawar in the past as well and has linkages with the suicide attack at Mardan Judicial Complex in 2016. The investigations are under progress.

On 14 August this year, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies averted a massive terrorist attack planned by India. An officer from Indian intelligence agency, Major Fermin Dass, operating from Kabul was planning this attack. He arranged transportation of mines, rockets and explosives, which have been recovered. The network had already carried out 7 terrorist attacks in Hub, Mastung, Quetta and Sohrab on RAW’s behest.

Indian Interference in AJK & GB

First AJ&K, India is aggressively pursuing clandestine agenda of destabilizing AJK & GB. Tangible evidence indicates that RAW is involved in planting of IEDs in AJK to target civilians and military personnel: –

Since January 2016, 60 IEDs were planted, out of which 38 exploded resulting into casualties of 13 civilians and 46 military personnel whereas remaining 22 IEDs were successfully neutralized.

Since Jan 2019, Indian intelligence handlers Colonel Pandit Colonel Maaz using numbers +919796840949 and +917051328325 delivered 9 IEDs to the miscreants at LoC. The forensic analysis of IEDs have confirmed use of Indian components. Explosive used in IEDs is available at a digital platform ‘Indiamart’, TVS bolts are made by Indian company Tamil Nadu and PFS bolts are made by Indian company in Maharashtra. Alinco ‘walkie talkie’ set is being sold by Space Telecom New Delhi on ‘Indiamart’.

A video tutorial for detonating the IED was also delivered by operative from Indian intelligence agency. The forensic of the remote control have revealed that it carries signature mark of an electronic supplies company of Mumbai.

There are nine voice notes, which confirm involvement of officers from Indian intelligence agencies. In one such voice note, Indian officer explains the methodology for IED plantation.

RAW has also been attempting to establish a network for target killing of important personalities for a reward ranging between PKR 50-80 Mn. RAW officer Brig Muneej has transferred PKR 1.8 Mn to the account of the individual being motivated to undertake target killings. The money was transferred from a bank of a third country. RAW officer has been using two numbers of third countries.

RAW’s Destabilizing Interference in GB

India has for long been endeavouring to create unrest in GB. In the context of provisional provincial GB status being discussed in Pakistan, on 28 Sep 2020, an important meeting was held in Ministry of Home Affairs (New Delhi), to deliberate upon the methodology to trigger negative reactions. Salient revelations of the meeting are: –

• RAW and IB highlighted that they are contemplating to subvert perceived changes in status of GB.

• After Nov 20, hostile elements will be mobilized to undertake various subversive operations in Kashmir and GB.

• RAW aims to exploit prevalent envmt by staging some terrorist attacks on large public gatherings.

• Assassination of a main-stream/ sub-nationalist leader in AJK/ GB or religious figure is being planned to arouse public anger.

Indian Efforts for Politicization of FATF

While Pakistan remains firmly committed to the forum and our achievements for fulfilling the technical obligations remain unparalleled, India has consistently been endeavouring to politicize the forum for economic coercion of Pakistan.

Tangible evidence reflects that Indian foreign missions in FATF member countries have always been extensively lobbying with hosts prior to FATF meetings to undermine Pakistan’s achievements and create conditions for our grey/ blacklisting.

Evidences reveal that how extensive lobbying was done (from February to April 2018) for downgrading of Pakistan’s status, which resulted into our grey-listing in June 2018. Despite India’s continuous efforts, Pakistan has come a long way which has also been acknowledge by international community. On the contrary, India needs to scrutinized at FATF platform in the light of evidences presented by Pakistan as well as recent revelations made by FINCEN further reveal the fragility of Indian terror financing and money laundering regimes.