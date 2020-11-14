Stray dogs bite 16 children in Dadu city

16 children were injured due to biting stray and hue dogs in Dadu city and its surrounding parts on Saturday. Injured children were admitted in civil hospital Dadu.

The condition of Rehan Jamali, Sajad, Bakhtawar, Ahmed Babar and Mohammad Salih was stated to be serious.

Speaking with DailyTimes, DHO Dadu, Dr Zahid Hussain Dawachh said that dog bite vaccine was available at civil hospital Dadu and injured children are under treatment.

“Big number of dogs was roaming in the streets of Dadu city, biting the children and TMA-taluka Municipal

Administration was not ready to kill the stray and hue dogs””said Mohammad Juman Jamali resident of Gharaibabad Mohalla of Dadu city”.

“Several times, the complaints were registered at offices of TMA Dadu about roaming of stray dogs but still action was not taken to kill them “” Nabi Bux Memon resident of Dadu city”.