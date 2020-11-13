Indian Army troops’ unprovoked firing claims civilian’s life

The Indian Army has once again violated the ceasefire agreement by firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian army indiscriminately on the Rakh Chakri and Khanjar sectors and targeted the population, injured three people, including two women. According to ISPR, a civilian was also martyred by the firing of the Indian Army. The Indian Army used mortar shells and rockets.

In retaliation, the Pakistani army targeted Indian outposts, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. Earlier also, the Indian Army had targeted the local population in Rakh Chakri and Neza Pir sector.

Indian ceasefire violations have witnessed a surge since August 5 last year when New Delhi abrogated the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).