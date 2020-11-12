4 coal miners die after falling from 400ft in elevator accident

JAMSHORO: At least four labourers died after falling from a height of 400 feet in a coal mine in Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place when the miners walked into an elevator to excavate coal but unfortunately, it suddenly fell from a height of 400 feet.

A labour leader said that the elevator fell when its ropes broke in Lakhra coal mine.

After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies after four hours of hectic efforts.

In March, at least seven labourers had lost their lives and three others sustained injuries following a blast inside the coal mine in Quetta’s Degari area in Balochistan. Rescue officials had said the deceased and wounded labourers were shifted to hospital. Sources had said the labourers were called at the duty despite the workers had been sent on leaves.

According to Pakistan Central Miners Labour Federation, an average of 200 deaths annually occurred in Pakistan due to coal mine explosions.