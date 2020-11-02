Renowned Turkish chef to open restaurant in Pakistan

Renowned Turkish chef and social media sensation Burak Ozdemir announced to open a restaurant in Pakistan in the spirit of Pak-Turk friendship.

The Turkish chef – having more than 45 million followers on social media – is in Pakistan till November 3 and wants to visit Nathia Gali, Murree and Lahore.

Ozdemir praised the relations between Pakistan and Turkey and said that he has travelled all the way from his country to experience what Pakistan actually looks like.

“The message I received from Pakistan is we are together,” he said, adding that he is inviting everyone to come and eat good food at the restaurant. He also visited Islamabad’s Ehsas Panahgah where he helped the staff with cooking and serving the food.

He arrived in Islamabad on Saturday and announced that in the spirit of Pak-Turk friendship, he would be opening a restaurant in Pakistan.

He also served meals at a homeless shelter with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare Sania Nishtar.