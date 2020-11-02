SHC orders to recover 13-year-old Arzoo within 3 days

The Sindh High Court (SHC) today (Monday) has ordered the concerned authorities to recover purportedly converted Christian girl Arzoo and send her to a shelter home from the custody of her Muslim husband.

The development was confirmed by Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. “On the Arzoo case, today judge has ordered the girl be recovered by police and relevant agencies and be shifted to a shelter home,” Mazari wrote.

She further said, “Next hearing fixed for Thursday morning. My lawyer has informed court that an intervener will be filed on my behalf.”

The incident of the alleged abduction of Arzoo has sparked protests from human rights groups against her alleged forced conversion and underage marriage with a Muslim man.

Earlier, Arzoo’z father had moved the application pleading the court to send her to a shelter home instead of sending her with her alleged husband, adding that she was not safe with him.

His lawyer, Jibran Nasir, pointed out that Arzoo was only 13 years old and the provisions of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, had been incorporated by the police. He further stated that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had not restrained the trial court from exercising powers in line with the law, pleading the magistrate to shift the girl to safety.

Setting aside the plea, South judicial magistrate Muhammad Ali Dall stated in the order that SHC, in its order of October 27, had already directed the Preedy SHO to provide protection to Arzoo.