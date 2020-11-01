Search operation continued -one dacoit arrested updated in Umme Rubab case

DADU: A large number of social activists and citizens blocked Indus highway Dadu- Mehar in Mehar town of Dadu district on Sunday to protest against none arresting two main accused Zulifiqar Chandio and Murtaza Chandio nominated in Mehar triple murder case. Umme Rubab Chandio daughter of deceased Mukhtiar Chandio is leading protest rally. Traffic remained closed to various towns of Sindh.

While, Dadu district Qambar- Shahdadkot police continued its raids and search operations at different places of mountains areas of KN Shah and Mehar of Dadu district and Qambar Shahdadkot on Sunday to arrest absconders Murtaza Chandio and Zulifiqar Chandio, nominated in triple murder case of UC chairman Balaidai, Karam Ullah Chandio and his two sons Mukhtiar and Qabil Chandio, those were killed on January 17, 2018 in Mehar town.

Highly influential persons related with PPP ruling party , MPA Nawab Sardar Chandio, his younger brother ex advisor to CM Sindh Nawab Burhan Chandio were on bail.

In this connection, team leader of raiding teams from Dadu area, SSP Dadu, Dr Farrukh Raza Malik is leading search operations in the mountain areas of Dadu district.

At least 15 villages including bungalows of Nawab Sardars of Chandio tribe at Shah Godrio were searched house to house in KN Shah and Mehar areas on Sunday.

SSP Dadu speaking on this issue said that during a search operation at Shah Godrio area of mountains, police arrested one dacoit Sohrab Chandio and recovered pistil and 50 bullets from his possession. He said that one motorcycle was also registered from his possession. He said that he was arrested for exchanging bullets with dacoit and police. He said that the arrested dacoit was associated with the gang of notorious dacoit Ali Bulani Chandio . He said that search operation was going on to arrest Zulifiqar Chandio and Murtaza Chandio nominated in FIR of triple murder case of UC chairman Balaidai, Karam Ullah Chandio and his two sons Mukhtiar and Qabil Chandio. He said that joint search operation of Dadu and Qambar Shahdad Kot police was going in mountains areas of Qambar Shahdad Kot district.

He said that till arresting of two absoconders Zulifiqar Chandio and Murtaza Chandio , the search operation would be continued and justice would be provided to victim family.

It rembered that two days back IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also arrived at Mehar and established camp at Mehar and larkana to supervise search operation to arrest the absconders Zulifiqar chandio and Murtaza Chandio nominated in triple murder case of UC chairman Balaidai, Karam Ullah Chandio and his two sons Mukhtiar and Qabil Chandio, those were killed on January 17, 2018 in Mehar town.

Meanwhile, a large number of chandio tribe persons held demonstrations in Dadu town against the search of the house of PPP MPA Nawab Sardar Chandio and his brother ex-Advisor to CM Sindh Nawab Burhan Chandio.

Wafa Bahadur Chandio, Khan Chandio and Ghulam Chandio led the protests.

They arrived at Dadu press club and held a demonstration before Dadu press club.

A shutter down strike was observed in Qambar Shahkot town against search of houses of PPP MPA Nawab Sardar Chandio and his brother ex-Advisor CM Sindh Nawab Burhan Chandio. Strike was observed on call of the local business community and traders.

Mean while, speaking with Dawn Umme Rubab Chandio daughter of Mukhtiar Chandio said that she keep hopes that police will arrest absconders nominated in FIR of UC chairman Balaidai, Karam Ullah Chandio and his two sons Mukhtiar and Qabil Chandio, those were killed on January 17, 2018 in Mehar town. She said that she would continue her struggle against influential persons nominated in FIR of her grand father, uncle and father.

Chandio tribe held demonstrations and protest rallies in Jamshoro, Kotri towns against search of houses of Nawab Sardar Chandio and Nawab Burhan Chandio.

Speaking with journalists PPP MPA Nawab Sardar Chandio said that his name and name of his brother Nawab Burhan Chandio were ommitted from FIR through investigations. He said that he and his family members had no relation with accused nominated in triple murder case of Chandio tribe of Mehar.

