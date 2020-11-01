PM grants provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced granting the provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday as he arrived in the area to attend its 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

The government has decided “to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status which was a long-standing demand of the people of the region”, Khan proclaimed. The decision has been taken within the framework of UN Security Council resolutions, the premier added.