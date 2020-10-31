Shaheen Afridi becomes first Pakistani bowler with most wickets in 20 matches

Shaheen Afridi became the first Pakistani bowler to take the most wickets in the first 20 matches.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took 5 wickets for 49 runs in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, with an economy of 4.90 in 10 overs taking the wickets tally to 45 wickets.

Shaheen became the second bowler in history to pick up 15 wickets in the space of only 3 matches, the only other bowler to achieve this feat was former fast bowler Waqar Younis.

Prior to this, his last ODI match was back in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he picked 6 wickets for 35 runs in Pakistan’s last group stage match against Bangladesh. He took 4 wickets against Afghanistan in the previous match.

Shaheen Afridi also became Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker after 20 matches, picking up 45 wickets and surpassing Hasan Ali who had 39 wickets in 20 matches.