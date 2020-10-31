Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet with OSCE MInsk Group Co-Chairs for peace talks

The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in Geneva has been ended.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented Azerbaijan’s position on resolving the conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions and decisions and documents of international organizations.

Speaking about humanitarian measures, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the constructive approach of Azerbaijan. In this regard, he noted that Azerbaijan unilaterally transferred the bodies, as well as an elderly Armenian woman to the Armenian side. The Minister informed that Azerbaijan put forward this proposal long ago.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also stressed that it is unacceptable for Armenia to deliberately fire on civilians and residential areas in gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Notably, the information spread by Armenian media on the alleged shelling of Khankandi district by the Azerbaijani Army with rockets and alleged material damage to the civilian population is false and aimed at aggravating the situation, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry revealed.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani army’s units only shell the firing points of the Armenian armed forces.

Also, the statements by Armenia about the alleged use of phosphorus munitions by the Azerbaijani Army are groundless, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry added.

“We officially declare that there are no weapons and ammunition prohibited by international law in the armament of the Azerbaijani Army. Armenia aims to cover up its war crimes committed against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan by spreading such groundless information”, the ministry said.