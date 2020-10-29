ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2014 Parliament House attack case on Thursday.

Then chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran was among the central leadership of the party booked in September 2014 for allegedly attacking the Parliament building during the 126-day-long sit-in seeking the ouster of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition for PM Imran’s acquittal was submitted by a lawyer for the federal government, with the prosecutor arguing at the last hearing that the case was made on political grounds and that it would be “a waste of the court’s time”.

PM Imran had informed the court through his lawyer, Abdullah Babar Awan, the son of the premier’s aide, Babar Awan, that the prosecution was in favour of the acquittal.

“The prosecution has no objection if Imran Khan is acquitted,” the court was told.

According to Awan, not a single witness of the prosecution had linked Imran Khan with the offence, adding that there was no direct or indirect evidence available on record against the prime minister.