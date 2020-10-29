4G service suspended in Turbat

In this modern era where the world has been a global village due to internet but in TURBAT 4G service has been suspended for more than 2 years. No doubt, due to 4G many people including readers and writers are facing problems in Turbat.

On the other hand, in Gwadar, Pasni and many more places 4G service is available. Despite registration of complaints to PTCL office and mobile companies the 4G network problem still persists.

The residents request the government of Balochistan and PTCL authorities to solve this problem as soon as possible.