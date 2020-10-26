WhatsApp business App will not be free anymore

The widely-used messaging application WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore, as it has now announced to charge business customers for some of the services it offers.

The global pandemic has made clear that businesses need fast and efficient ways to service their customers and make sales. WhatsApp has become a simple and convenient resource in this time. More than 175 million people every day message a WhatsApp Business account. Our research shows people prefer to message a business to get help and they’re more likely to make a purchase when they can do so.