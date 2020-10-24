Taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away aged 26

Pakistan’s Taekwondo star Maham Aftab has died of a brain tumour at the young age of 26.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza expressed her condolences over the sad demise of Maham Aftab. “Maham fought the disease for two long months. May Allah Almighty bless her soul in eternal peace,” she said.

Besides winning national and international events, she also represented Pakistan in the Youth Olympics held in Indonesia. She had quit competing in taekwondo competitions almost five years ago. The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) also accepted grieve over the death of Maham and said she was an outstanding international athlete.

In 2008 she was the only young player who has got the honour to get a gold medal in an international event.

“Her services will be remembered always as she won laurels for Pakistan. May God Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (r) Waseem Ahmed said.