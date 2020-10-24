Sindh’s reservations on Islands issue to be addressed, AGP tells SHC

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan has assured the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday that the federal government will address the reservations raised by the Sindh government over Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

During the hearing of the case, the applicant Shahab Usto stated that federal territory in the sea starts after 12 nautical miles and Bundal and Buddo are the properties of the province as they fall within 12 nautical miles.

The AGP stated that the federal government respects the resolution passed by the Sindh Assembly and the reservations of the provincial government would be resolved. “The federal government is in contact with the provincial government”, he added.

AGP Khalid Javed Khan further said that development at the islands would be done only after the consultation of PPP government. If necessary, the government will amend the ordinance, he assured the court. Later, the hearing was adjourned till November 13.

On August 30, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance for establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority for “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”