ANF seized 1917.85 Kgs Drug’s and arrested 15 person’s & intercepted 7 vehicles during search operations: DG ANF

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 1917.85 Kgs narcotics valuing Rs 62.342 Million internationally, arrested 15 culprits and impounded 7 vehicles while conducting 14 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 1834.85 Kg Hashish, 15 Kg Opium, 8 Kg Heroin & Liquor 60 Kg.

ANF Punjab, Police Station Multan intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car near Mushtarka Balochistan Hotel, Muzaffargarh Road, Bahawalpur Chowk, Multan and recovered 31.200 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle. Accused Ghulam Abbas resident of Quetta was arrested on the spot. In another operation, Punjab Rangers Ganda Singh, Kasur arrested Sohail Ahmed resident of Kasur and handed over to Police Station ANF Lahore with recovery of 1 Kg Heroin & 2 Kg Hashish alongwith Motorcycle.

The seizure was made at check post Bedian Pull Border, Ganda Singh, Kasur. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Faisalabad arrested an accused namely Riaz Muhammad resident of Hango at International Airport Faisalabad and recovered 2 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in his trolly bag. He was boarding for Sharjah through Air Arabia Airline.

ANF Peshawar, On tip off ANF Police Station Mansehra intercepted a Suzuki van at Mohallah Moosazai, village Meer Pur, Abbottabad and recovered 2 Kg Hashish which was concealed in front door of the vehicle. During detailed search 30 x bottles liquor were recovered from a bag laying in backside of the said vehicle. Two accused persons Aftab & Ghulam Murtaza both residents of Abbottabad were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, Police Station D.I Khan conducted an Intelligence based operation at Darban Toll Plaza, D.I Khan and recovered 1 Kg Hashish from shoulder bag of the arrested accused namely Kabeer Ahmed resident of Mardan. In third operation, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP (N) near Hashmat Shaheed Check Post and recovered 2.350 Kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Khan Alam resident of District Khyber.

In fourth operation, Police Station Kohat intercepted a Toyota Double Cabin at Indus Highway near old toll plaza Kohat and recovered 7.200 Kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in the said vehicle. A person onboard namely Muhammad Fayaz resident of District Khyber was arrested. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car and a Bedford Truck near Ghani Hotel, Darvazgay stop, located at Kohat Road, Peshawar and recovered 1722 Kg Hashish.

The Bedford truck was loaded with 543 boxes of apples. The recovered drugs were concealed in apple crates. The recovered Drugs was being smuggled from Quetta to Peshawar via D.I Khan. Four accused persons namely Khiyal Mat Shah, Khiyal Muhammad, Atta Ullah and Ehsan Ullah all residents of Bara District Khyber were arrested on the spot.

In sixth operation, Police Station Peshawar Intercepted a Honda Civic Car near a Restaurant Nowshera and recovered 24 Kg Hashish & 12 Kg Opium which was lying in the diggi of the seized vehicle. Accused Imtiaz Akhtar resident of Lakki Marwat was arrested on the spot.

ANF Sindh, the staff of Police Station Karachi conducted a raid at Jehanabad, Mewashah graveyard, Sher Shah, Karachi and recovered 17 Kg Hashish. In another operation, Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted a raid at Square located at Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 3 Kg Opium from possession of the arrested accused namely Zain Ud Din resident of Kalat, Balochistan.

ANF Balochistan, the staff of Police Station Quetta recovered 5 Kg Heroin from a Corolla Car parked near Kaanik. RCD road, District Mastung. In another operation, Police Station Quetta recovered 25 Kg Hashish from a shop situated near Noushki stop Hazarga, Quetta.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station Attock arrested an accused namely Mehrban Shah resident of District Khyber and recovered 1.100 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, G.T Road, Attock.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.