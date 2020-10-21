World’s longest passenger flight to restart this year

There will be three weekly flights, all operated on board the airline’s Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft.

The direct flight is set to take off from Singapore Changi Airport on the 9th November 2020, covering the 9,524-miles-long distance to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The flight time takes approximately 18 hours and 5 minutes on the way out, while the return journey is set to take around 18 hours and 40 minutes.

There will be First Class, Business and Economy cabins on offer for passengers.

The airline has been operating some flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a non-stop route between Singapore and Los Angeles.