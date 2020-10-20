Cold wars not only destroy countries but also their economies: Imran Abbas

While referring to the hostile relations between Pakistan and India, actor Imran Abbas said that cold wars not only destroy countries but also their economies.

In a statement, Imran Abbas said that our neighboring country should now stop its unjust attitude. We are standing with the people of occupied Kashmir, he added.

‘I was offered roles in Bollywood movies ‘Ram Leela’ and ‘Boss’ but I truly regret not working in ‘Ashiqui 2’,’ he told

The actor further told that Indian director Raj Kumar Santoshi had signed three films with him but due to escalating tensions between both the countries, the projects were cancelled.

