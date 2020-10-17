Modi Government announces crackdown on Hindu girl marriages to Muslims boy

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state will fight against the “emerging trend” of “marriages by deception”.

Many Muslim boys create Facebook accounts with Hindu names & post pictures of themselves at temples. Once a girl gets married to one such boy, she discovers that he is not from the same religion. This is a not a bona fide marriage but a breach of trust: HB Sarma, Assam Minister pic.twitter.com/eb1azLohC2 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

He further clarified that the Assam government is not against marriage outside one’s religion as long as it was willful and without deceit. The idea is to save “our daughters and sisters” from being duped into an inter-faith relationship, said Sarma.

Himanta said that Muslim boys make friends with Hindu girls on Facebook and then these friendships turn into marriages. “We will fight against such marriages to protect our sisters and daughters from Muslim boys,” he said.

He further said that the state government will “fight against any marriage which has been or had been solemnised on the basis of forgery.”

Notably, while addressing a meeting of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Dibrugarh on Sunday, the BJP leader had said: “Love jihad is promoted by social media. Assamese girls are becoming victims of love jihad.