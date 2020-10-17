Fawad and Sadaf welcome third child

Actor Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan have welcomed their third child together.

According to an entertainment website, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Fawad and Sadaf, who tied the knot in 2005, had a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Elayna before they welcomed their third child

Although Fawad has not yet announced the arrival of the baby on his social media accounts, fans are congratulating him in the comments section of his last post on Instagram.

Fawad and Sadaf, who tied the knot in 2005, had a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Elayna before they welcomed their third child.