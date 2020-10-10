Self-defense training session held at Govt. Middle School Nowshera

A training session on self-defense for girls was held at Government Middle School, Nowshera. The session was conducted by a group of youngsters who have voluntarily taken it upon themselves to contribute towards ending domestic violence through creating awareness and teaching self-defense.

Lintha Zafar from Team Dur Andesh, along with eight of her fellow volunteers, is doing a social action project on domestic violence. The volunteers who are all students belonging to different cities from Karachi to Peshawar conduct training and awareness sessions in different parts of the country.

Lintha organized a session at Government Middle School, Nowshera, where a martial arts expert provided training of self-defense, while a clinical psychologist discussed the need of maintaining mental health and training the mind to be strong and vigilant in order to protect oneself in any unfavorable situation.

The participants showed great interest, and found the session to be very helpful. The young girls enthusiastically vowed to become strong women who will contribute towards making a difference in the society.

Details of the project can be found on the group’s Facebook page ‘Step up against domestic violence’.