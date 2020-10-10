COTHM hosts international chefs to conduct trials to form National Culinary Team of Pakistan

COTHM Pakistan and Dubai Chefs Association of Pakistan have conducted trials for National Culinary Team of Pakistan (NCTP) and National Women Culinary Team of Pakistan (NWCTP) in which professional chefs from several restaurants and hotels participated.

Pride of Pakistan “Chef Raees”, Executive Chef of Ajman Saray , A Luxury Collection Resort and “Chef Mukesh Khaimji”, Executive Chef, Etihad Airways, was the judge of the trials. Chefs who will be selected NCTP and NWCTP, will represent Pakistan in International Culinary competitions.

Mr. Ahmad Shafiq, CEO COTHM Pakistan and Dubai, lauded the hard work of selected chefs and encouraged all the participating chefs. He said “like other sportsmen, Pakistani Chefs have skills and capabilities to rise the Pakistani flag high on international culinary arena. These chefs are also presenting Pakistan’s true spirit of hospitality and love around the globe”.