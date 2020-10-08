Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi

Islamabad: The newly appointed Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President congratulated him on assuming the office of Chief of the Naval Staff.

While talking to the Naval Chief, the President said that Pakistan Navy played vital role in defending the maritime frontiers as well as securing the economic interest of the country by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan Navy, under the leadership of Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, would successfully overcome the maritime challenges being confronted the country.