Woman Raped by a Taxi Drive in front of her son at Gunpoint

A taxi driver was arrested for raping a woman in front of her son in Attock, the Rawalpindi police confirmed on Tuesday.

Iftikhar was arrested after a special police team was formed by the Rawalpindi police. A case has been registered against him.

In the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with Naseerabad police, the victim said that she was taking her son to Attock for spiritual treatment as he was not feeling well.

She had hired a taxi to get to Attock and back home in Naseerabad. The woman said that on her way back to Rawalpindi, the taxi driver stopped the vehicle at a deserted place and grabbed her at gunpoint and sexually abused her.

She said the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, adding that the accused also threatened to kill his son and snatched his mobile phone.

It was also reported that the accused left the woman and her son on the roadside in the area of ​​Chowki Hamida and fled from there.