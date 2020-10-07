Did Democracy in India lose against Sangh Parivar?

We just witnessed a verdict in the ‘world’s largest democracy’; all 32 accused in the Babri Mosque case have been acquitted declaring that the demolition incident was free from any conspiracy. This verdict is solely based on the Hidutva ideology, and will further weaken the trust of Muslim community and all the minorities living in India on the ‘rule and law’ of a democratic state. Not even one person was guilty of what happened 18 years ago, shows the dangerous state of India’s criminal justice system, which has been compromised by blatant and shameless political meddling for years.

The events of December 6, 1992, still resonate as an episode laden with barbaric savagery which at that time delivered a fatal blow to the image of a secular and democratic India. It is not a hidden tale that Babri Mosque demolition was planned. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its militant allies, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal were involved in the planned execution of the demolition of Babri Mosque. The preplanned arrangements and mobilizations of countless of individuals indicated that it was not for symbolic purpose alone.

Interestingly, the finding of Central Bureau of Investigation court goes totally opposite of Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan who asserted that the demolition of the mosque was a ‘great painstaking preparation and pre-planning’. One of the key conclusions drawn by the Liberhan Commission of Inquiry states that “the single-minded agenda of the RSS and the VHP; and the extremely patient and focused manner in which the handful of ideologues and theologians manipulated the common masses and turned them into a frenzied mob, capable of acts of the greatest depravity agenda, is unparalleled in recent times.” There are witnesses, footages, pictures that shows how the demolition of the mosque was planned, still it’s not enough to charge the accused, guilty? First the verdict took nearly two decades and now all criminals are set free.

India is witnessing an intensification of religious and social divisions since the time Modi -led Hindu nationalist BJP, first came to power in 2014. The construction of Hindu temple at Babri Masjid site was on demand for years, but last year in November, the Supreme Court agreed in the Ayodhya verdict, that Muslims were wronged and deprived of their 450 years old mosque, but still allowed to build the Ram temple.

Now, the current judgment will definitely give rise to an apprehensive approach among the Muslim community in specific and the minorities in general. Moreover giving a green signals to all those who are affirmed that they can do whatever they want to do. This also poses a very serious question ‘are worship places of minorities safe in India’? ‘Is every accused will be acquitted because of the political interference and a religio-nationalist ideology as a backing?

So, are we witnessing ‘democracy and secular values’ fading in India and RSS deepening its narrative, overshadowing all ethics and morality? This year particularly has been rough on Muslims community, as communal riots in Delhi were loud. Muslim homes and shops were targeted by violent mobs, and a mosque was vandalized in Ashok Nagar, one of the areas worst hit by the violence. Scores of people died and hundreds were injured in the clashes. There is a very visible tilt in India to the extreme Hindutva ideology for years, and the recent events are an evident to it. If things remain the same way, India shouldn’t call itself a ‘secular democratic nation’. The equality and justice of all as upheld by Indian constitution is fast shredding and there a visible rise in Hindu supremacists.

30th September 2020, will stand as a black day for all those who believed that justice is still alive. When injustice is legitimized, when violence is sanctioned, and all you see is ‘no evidence’ (as the verdict said) is a mystery of its own. Now, in addition to Babri Mosque, the Justice system of India lies in ruins as well.

Mariam Shah is an Islamabad based independent researcher with an MPhil degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.