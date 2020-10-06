PML-N accuses govt of pressurising former DG FIA to probe Sharifs

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday accused the government of pressurising former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon to begin investigations into the Sharif family, a private TV channel reported.

The claim came a day after Bashir Memon alleged that during his tenure, he was summoned to the ‘highest office’ and was told to file a terrorism case against members of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s social media cell after a picture of the first lady was circulated on social media.

Memon had resigned on November 20, 2019, days before he was supposed to retire as a mark of protest against being posted out close to his retirement date.

“The prime minister abused the power of the state,” said Aurangzeb, adding that the registration of a treason case against the PML-N leadership was ‘clear evidence’ of the fact. She demanded that the prime minister step down and a case of violation of Article 62 and 63 be launched against him. She further demanded that security be provided to the former FIA director-general and that Hamza Shehbaz be released. “If our demands are not met then they will have to face action by PDM. The government has to leave after four months as it is, these hired representatives must start packing their bags now,” she said.

She said that they should also collect their belongings and vacate the Prime Minister’s House that was to be turned into a university. “It is time for the prime minister to panic,” she said, in a reference to his oft-repeated mantra of: “You must not panic.”

Aurangzeb said that since the past four or five days, cases against the Opposition have been on the rise. “Charges of treason are being put, cases are being filed and then these are being defended,” she said, adding that the treason case filed on Monday against the PML-N includes the name of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. “And then they say they didn’t register any case against the AJK premier,” she added.