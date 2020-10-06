Expelled PML-N MPA calls on Punjab CM Buzdar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after being expelled from the party.

Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari was among five PML-N members who were recently expelled from the party for meeting Buzdar without permission.

During the meeting, the issues facing the people of Gujranwala and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion. PML-N leader Chaudhry Muhammad Younis Ansari was also present in the meeting.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest and resolution of issues in Gujranwala issues. They condemned elements for launching a nefarious campaign against state institutions.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said those speaking against institutions are not sincere with the nation and public. He added people trying to make institutions controversial are following the agenda of the country’s enemies.

Usman Buzdar said, “The Pakistani nation strongly condemns such elements,” “220 million people outright reject such provocative stance.” He added there is no room for such stance in Pakistan.

CM Buzdar said the ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf respects state institutions. “Making institutions controversial for personal interests is uncalled for,” Buzdar added.